Get Ready: Friends of the Natrona County Public Library Book Sale Set for September

It is time to mark those calendars as the fall 2024 "Friends of the Natrona County Public Library" book sale is just a little over a month away.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook shared a post that read:

Are you guys ready for the next book sale? Check out all the amazing puzzles that will be up for grabs! Fun fact: I've purchased several of these and NONE of them have ever been missing a piece.

The caption from the original Friends of the Natrona County Public Library post includes more information on the upcoming September sale, which stated:

Our next sale begins September 19th. For your first preview, we have an excellent selection of puzzles. We ask that all customers make a reservation for shopping. You will be able to go online to make your reservation on August 20th. More information will follow.

Get our free mobile app

The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are always wildly popular events, so the sooner you make your reservations, the better.

9 Ways To Really Irritate Shoppers In Wyoming Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media