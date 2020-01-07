Sweetwater County 1st in Wyoming to Give Jail Deputies Body Cams

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office became the first Wyoming law enforcement agency to outfit its jail deputies with body-worn cameras.

According to a press release Tuesday, detention deputies at the Sweetwater County Detention Center will be required to record any time they have contact with an inmate in an inmate zone. There is an exception to the policy in order to remain in compliance with privacy laws.

The recordings are then uploaded to a Cloud service where administrators and supervisors can review footage.

Patrol deputies in Sweetwater County began wearing body cams in 2016. Since then, Undersheriff Jason Love said complaints of misconduct against patrol deputies have plummetted.

"They've helped us more than they've hurt us," Love said.