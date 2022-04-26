The Circus Is Coming to Town: Cirque Italia Returning to Eastridge Mall in Casper

Last summer, Cirque Italia exploded onto the scene in Casper with a show full of creepy, crazy, uproarious imagery and skits, and now it's coming back with a whole new show.

Water Circus, part of the Gold Unit '22 Tour will return to Eastridge Mall On May 19-22, with a variety of double features.

Per a Facebook Event page, "Cirque Italia has a brand new 2022 Gold Unit Show. Get ready for the most incredible experience you will never forget. We are arriving to the Eastridge Mall May 19-22. Our performers can't wait to take you back in time. Are you ready for the magical water circus? Join us to dance, laugh, and be in awe of our unmatched acrobatics. Don't miss your chance to miss this. Tickets are in high demand, so get your tickets now!?

So, they're from Italy which is why their English seems a little...off. But there's nothing lost in translation when it comes awe-inspiring, death-defying acrobatics and that's exactly what Cirque Italia provides with every show.

Tickets range from $10 to $50 and there's truly not a bad seat in the house. Oftentimes, Cirque Italia utilizes audience participation, so if you've ever wanted to be a part of the show, this could be your chance.

To find out more about the show, you can visit their website. When the lights go down, and the big top lights up, there's truly noting like Cirque Italia.