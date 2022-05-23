The New Fitness Trend “Goat Yoga” Has Arrived In Wyoming

"Goat Yoga" is the latest and greatest fitness trend.

A fad that arrived close on the heels of "Llama Yoga", Goat Yoga has steadily become a popular way to both workout, and get in a little one-on-one time with the much-beloved furry farm animals.

Before we talk about where in Wyoming you can attend a Goat Yoga class, let's talk about WHY you would want to.

After all, many of us that live rurally may be sitting with raised eyebrows based on experiences we may have had with goats.

They tend to be a bit stinky fragrant, some can be aggressive, and they aren't usually litter box trained (if you know what I mean).

So what are the benefits of Goat Yoga?

Let's start with the Yoga part.

First, Yoga is an exercise that can be enjoyed by anyone of any age or ability.

Second, Yoga improves muscle strength and joint flexibility.

Third, practicing Yoga can improve your mood, help you relax (and consequently sleep better), and give you more energy.

So how does adding a Goat to your Yoga Class make it better?

According to GoatYoga.net,

The act of petting or being near goats will produce an automatic relaxation response. Furthermore, there are many mental benefits of practicing yoga with goats nearby, as the animals will lift your spirit, lessen any feelings of sadness or grief, and enhance communication.

I never thought of Goats as therapy animals but I guess it makes sense...

The Pygmy Goats and Fainting Goats are pretty dang cute, and just watching videos of them puts a smile on my face. So it's likely the same thing would happen if one case over to say hi to me while I was doing my Warrior 2 Pose or stretching out into Downward Facing Dog.

So where in Wyoming can you attend a Goat Yoga Class?

The most popular place seems to be Jackson Hole Goat Yoga, where they hold weekly classes and even offer the chance to book private events.

Here in Casper, Black Tooth Brewery WAS offering classes, but when I reached out to them, they said their goats had been sold...but assured me that there would be more "Goat Yoga" classes in the future.

If you know of anywhere else in the state that is hosting Goat Yoga classes let us know through the app so we can add their information to our list.

