The Scariest Halloween Costume (TO MEN OVER 40)

When you think of the most frightening Halloween costumes EVER you might imagine something headless. Maybe gory. Do knives, axes, and nooses do it for you? ARE YOU AFRAID OF CLOWNS?

Well, my friend, none of those costumes come anywhere close to the most frightening Halloween costume EVER!

Show that costume to any man who has dated one and watch him scream and run away. You'll find him under his workbench in the garage, in the fetal position.

Like the siren of ancient mythology, the Sexy Nurse will draw a man in with deep seductions, AND THEN!

SHE WILL TURN ON HIM IN A FIT OF ANGER AND TEARS AND HE WILL SWEAR SHE HAS FANGS AND CLAWS!

Then she will become sweet and cuddly again, and ask him for things.

She will spend every dime in his bank account, then max out his credit cards.

He'll end up buying her a sports car that he can't afford and he will NEVER get to drive it.

Then she will wreck it and his insurance premiums will go up, WAY UP!

She will break up with him for his best friend.

He will find out about it when he catches them in his bed in his house.

That will not be his house for much longer.

He will appear on Maury Povich to try and get out of child support.

She will leave him in such a bad state that he'll need a real nurse. But he'll be afraid to go see one.

