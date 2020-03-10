There’s One Piece of Tech That’s Super Hard to Find in Wyoming

Obviously we don't experience a lot of ups and downs here.

Wyoming is a "can do it" state. We don't have time for goofing around or wasting time. Just let us roll up our sleeves and get out of our way.

Recently I found an article on Readers' Digest titled 50 Astonishing Facts You Never Knew About the 50 States. Their "astonishing fact" about Wyoming seems to fall right in life with our hard-working attitude. I mean, we don't need magical moving stairs to carry us up to the next floor.

There are only two sets of escalators in the entire state of Wyoming.

Yep, you heard that right. We'd rather use our own legs to get us up and down between floors. Ok, maybe it's not completely about our stamina. Another article in Readers' Digest suggests there may be other factors at play here. One could be fire code. Open connections between floors could aid in escalating (see what I did there?) a fire throughout a building, whereas a closed off stairwell or elevator could help prevent the spread of a fire. Or, the also mentioned, maybe it's simply because we like to be spread out in Wyoming and we refuse to build upward.

Have you ridden one or both of the two escalators in our state?