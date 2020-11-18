These Are Things Casperites Are Hoarding Right Now

Whether it's politically motivated or a scare with the recent wave of positive COVID-19 cases in the state and even more so in the county, but residents have once again begun hoarding supplies.

The number one item on this list is still disturbing, but some of these others may come as a surprise:

Toilet Paper

Alfredo Sauce

Various Pasta Noodles

Paper Towels

Ramen Noodles/Cup of Noodles Soup

This was just my personal observation of the last week and it's not isolated to just the two Walmart locations. Alberstsons, Smiths and Ridley's all pretty much look the same. Full disclosure, I'm not a member of Sam's Club, but local social media has made me aware that while they do seem to be carrying more toilet paper (at least in comparison to other local stores), they are putting a limit on how much individuals can buy at one time.

Although it's still not clear why these particular items are flying off the shelves, hopefully the panic won't last as long as it did when the coronavirus initially caused the city to be on lockdown back in March 2020.