This Artists Shows You How to Paint Incredible Wyoming Landscapes

If you've ever envisioned yourself as a Wyoming version of Bob Ross, you will want to check this out. It's a very renowned artist who very methodically shows you how to paint really sweet Wyoming landscapes.

This guy is Jason Tako. He's world famous for his western fine art. His list of awards just goes on and on for good reason. He's a one-of-a-kind landscape artist. This new video share reveals some of his thinking and methods to putting our landscapes on canvas.

If you like his work, Jason does have a gallery in Cheyenne along with several other western cities. His landscape and Native American art is really something to see if you want to check out his online galleries.

I could never paint like Jason in my wildest dreams, but I appreciate that he's willing to share his methods. It truly is a gift.