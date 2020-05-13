This Kaycee, Wyoming Ranch May Be a Sportsman’s Paradise

If you consider yourself a sportsman, I may have found a Wyoming ranch that will drop your jaw. It has just about every sporting and outdoor activity you could ever imagine.

I found this Kaycee, Wyoming ranch on Vimeo. It's the Vintage Ranch and you really need to see this land for yourself.

I decided to dig a little deeper and tracked this property back to the Fay Ranches website. Check out the specifications of what the Vintage Ranch offers based on their listing.

950± deeded acres and a 584± acre BLM lease, 1,534± total acres

12± miles to Kaycee, Wyoming and central between Buffalo and Sheridan to the north and Casper to the south

Approximately 3.5 miles of the Red Fork of the Powder River, a trout fishery

Beautiful custom home with 3-sided porch and creek-side patio and fireplace

Recreation on the property includes hunting, fishing, hiking, ATV riding, sporting clays and swimming

It says there are also mule and whitetail deer on the property plus pronghorn. Oh, and there is a clay shooting range, too. They shared pics to prove it.

How much is it worth to you to have custom hunting, a sporting clay shooting range, trout nearby and a sweet swimming pool? The asking price when I last checked was $5,565,000 on the Fay Ranches website.