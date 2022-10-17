Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming

James Peacock, Unsplash

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Walking Safety Tips

  • Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks.
  • Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.
  • Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
  • Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
  • Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
  • Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
  • Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Costume Safety

  • Choose fire-resistant costumes, wigs and accessories
  • Use reflective tape and/or glow sticks after dark
  • Dress apropriately for the weather (freezing temps are not uncommon in these parts
  • Avoid masks or other costumes that might obscure vision
  • Test Halloween makeup for allergens before applying all over
  • Remove all makeup before going to sleep to prevent skin and eye irritation
Trick or Treating

  • Send a responsible adult to accompany all young children
  • Plan and review route with older children beforehand
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home
  • Charge cell phones beforehand and bring along
  • Never enter a stranger's home or car
  • Only travel in familiar, well-lit areas
  • Use the buddy system, never walk alone
  • Tell  children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

Drivers

NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:

● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
● Watch for children in dark clothing, especially after sunset
● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

