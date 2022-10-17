According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Walking Safety Tips

Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Costume Safety

Choose fire-resistant costumes, wigs and accessories

Use reflective tape and/or glow sticks after dark

Dress apropriately for the weather (freezing temps are not uncommon in these parts

Avoid masks or other costumes that might obscure vision

Test Halloween makeup for allergens before applying all over

Remove all makeup before going to sleep to prevent skin and eye irritation

Trick or Treating

Send a responsible adult to accompany all young children

Plan and review route with older children beforehand

Agree on a specific time children should return home

Charge cell phones beforehand and bring along

Never enter a stranger's home or car

Only travel in familiar, well-lit areas

Use the buddy system, never walk alone

Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies

Drivers

NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:

● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully

● Watch for children in dark clothing, especially after sunset

● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween

