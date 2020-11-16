Trucker Video Shows What It’s Like to Drive Elk Mountain Now

If you've never driven over Wyoming's Elk Mountain, it's rarely boring especially this time of year. A new trucker video gives you a glimpse of what that can be like.

This was shared just a few days ago by a trucker on YouTube showing what his visibility was like going over Elk Mountain during a recent snow episode.

For reference, this part of I-80 is located approximately here if you're looking for it on a map.

Google Maps Satellite View

I was gonna jokingly say that the trucker's video would be considered a good day on Elk Mountain this time of year, but that's not accurate. It's actually quite spectacular when a storm isn't happening as this guy's video shows.

The old saying that if you don't like the weather in Wyoming, wait 10 minutes is true. Elk Mountain's weather can be quite unpredictable once the fall weather begins to change to winter. Wouldn't want it any other way.