Urgent ‘Horizon Milk’ Recall Affecting Wyoming and Colorado
The big holiday feasts may be over, but right now is a good to check those refrigerated goods.
The latest national food recall is for dairy products from Horizon Organics. It is a voluntary recall for specific lots of their Horizon Organic Whole Milk (8 fluid ounce cartons).
The milk recall does affect Wyoming and Colorado, as well twenty-five other states. Smith's and many other local retailers do carry the product.
The following is all the pertinent information related to the recall:
- Product Description: Horizon Organic Whole Milk - 8 fl oz cartons
- Product Sku: 630205
- Product UPC: 36632071132
- Affected Lot Codes: 2025.03.03, 2025.03.04, 2025.03.06
- Reason for Recall: Manufacturer is voluntarily recalling product due to
potential spoilage
- Additional Information: Customers who purchased the recalled product should
immediately discontinue use of it. A full refund can be
obtained by returning product.
Get our free mobile app
It was reported by Forbes, that CVS Pharmacy was among the first grocery retailers to flag the issue and notify customers.
At the time of this article, no illnesses have been reported.
DJ Nyke's Restaurant Wishlist for Casper Locations
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke