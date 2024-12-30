Urgent ‘Horizon Milk’ Recall Affecting Wyoming and Colorado

The big holiday feasts may be over, but right now is a good to check those refrigerated goods.

The latest national food recall is for dairy products from Horizon Organics. It is a voluntary recall for specific lots of their Horizon Organic Whole Milk (8 fluid ounce cartons).

The milk recall does affect Wyoming and Colorado, as well twenty-five other states. Smith's and many other local retailers do carry the product.

The following is all the pertinent information related to the recall:

Product Description: Horizon Organic Whole Milk - 8 fl oz cartons

Product Sku: 630205

Product UPC: 36632071132

Affected Lot Codes: 2025.03.03, 2025.03.04, 2025.03.06

Reason for Recall: Manufacturer is voluntarily recalling product due to

potential spoilage

Additional Information: Customers who purchased the recalled product should

immediately discontinue use of it. A full refund can be

obtained by returning product.

It was reported by Forbes, that CVS Pharmacy was among the first grocery retailers to flag the issue and notify customers.

At the time of this article, no illnesses have been reported.

