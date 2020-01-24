[VIDEO] Humans Aren’t the Only Ones Who Enjoy a Good Tune

You know, we are the only things on this planet that love a string of cool noises put together that create a nice tune. This video proves that fact as one lonely guy with a flute brings out a deer with his magical noises.

I am surprised at how well this worked out for this guy and it almost seems like a Disney movie from my childhood as I was watching this. It's super cool and obviously put everyone and everything in the woods at ease.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: animals, Deer, fun, music, Nature, video, wyoming
Categories: Entertainment, Videos, Weird News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top