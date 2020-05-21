Video Shows Half-Dollar Sized Hail that Hit Near Douglas

If you were anywhere near Douglas Wednesday afternoon, you know there was a thunderstorm that dropped some serious hail. New video shows this storm as it happened.

Weather Channel just dropped this video on YouTube.

According to Interactive Hail Maps, there were multiple reports of half-dollar sized hail in and near Douglas Wednesday afternoon from the storms that went through the area.

Live Storms Media also covered this hail storm.

It's another example of the old saying that if you don't like the weather in Wyoming, wait 10 minutes.