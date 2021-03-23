WATCH: ‘Poop Fairies’ Help Keep Wyoming Lands Clean

Have you ever heard the saying: "it's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it"? There are a group of people that embody that. Enter the Jackson Hole "Poop Fairies".

The official Wyoming Office of Tourism Facebook page shared a short video along with the caption that read:

Keeping our public lands clean and safe is a big priority in Wyoming. We are thankful for everyone who helps us preserve our land for the future. #ThatsWY #WYResponsibly

Friends of the Bridger-Teton

Cleaning up after your pets should be a no brainer and it's easy do to. It's one of the things that everyone can do to help keep the Cowboy State beautiful.

The Friends of the Bridger-Teton shared a slightly more in depth video urging tourists, visitors and residents alike, to be respectful of the land. Along with the video, they shared a message that stated:

Responsible dog owners help protect their pets, our wildlife and our watersheds. The Bridger-Teton offers exceptional opportunities to recreate with your companion, but responsible behavior is critical to ensure areas remain open to dogs.