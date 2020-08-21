Watch a Colorado Truck Come THIS Close to Going Over a Huge Cliff

Sometimes you just need to be very thankful to be alive. I would guess that's how this Colorado truck driver feels as he came super close to going over a huge cliff.

This happened near the Grizzly Gulch trail head near Red Mountain in Colorado.

Here's how the person who captured the phone video described what they saw:

While driving along Grizzly Gultch Trail I spotted this car hanging off the edge over a very large drop.

How big of a drop? Hundreds of feet? Maybe over a thousand? This part of Colorado is known for having some of the most dangerous roads in America in the Red Mountain area.

Google Maps Satellite View

Just to the west of where this truck nearly fell off the road is the infamous but beautiful Red Mountain Pass. My family has driven this area many times over the years and it's known for its lack of guard rails. Many have met their tragic end there.

To say this truck driver is fortunate is a massive understatement.