Watch a Hilarious Guy Who Claims He’s Selling Wyoming Air

This is one of the funniest things I've seen in a long time. There's a guy who has created a video claiming he's selling clean Wyoming air. I think he's joking.

David Boduski shared this comedy gem on YouTube. Enjoy.

So much good stuff here. His Wyoming air capturing techniques had me on the floor. Hysterical.

Just for fun, I searched Ebay for someone really selling Wyoming air and found nothing. Darn. The closest I came was someone who had a "Wyoming Air Freshener" postcard featuring a skunk. That's also funny.

If David Boduski ever decides to really sell Wyoming air, I'll be the first in line to help him spread the word. Well played, sir.