Watch a Strange Apparition Appear on a Garage Security Camera

I have to confess that I'm very suspicious of this one. It's a strange apparition that appeared on a garage security camera, but something doesn't seem right to me.

Before I pass my judgement, watch it for yourself. According to the video description, this happened just a few days ago on December 30, 2020.

If you watch the movement of the "apparition", it appears to me to be what a person who's been blurred would look like. Another thing is that it doesn't cast a shadow. The third element that makes me question whether this is valid is the fact that whatever it is seems to be on a different video layer. I've created enough videos myself that I can normally tell when something has been overlaid in a video. I can't say definitely that's the case here, but it's fishy.

All that being said, this is just weird enough that I figured I'd share and see what you think. Is this something paranormal or someone trying to create their own viral sensation? The truth is out there.