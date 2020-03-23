WATCH: Casper Dog ‘Eats’ Cars On The Way To The Lake

Many people have shared their collective disdain with social distancing in Casper. What I believe more people should do is learn how to be happy doing regular things, like this local canine.

My friend Susie Lucchi-Evenson shared a video of her pretty pooch, Dolce, trying to eat cars on their way to the lake. Susie shared the short, but adorable video along with a message that read:

My dog is seriously one of kind!

Dolce is eating the cars as they drive by

We all need to take a page from Dolce's book and make fun out of your day-to-day life.