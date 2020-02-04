WATCH: Dashcam Footage of 20 Vehicle Pileup On I-80 in Wyoming

There was a multiple vehicle pileup that occurred Friday (January 31st, 2020) on I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. A new video was recently posted to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page showing the accident from the dashcam of one of the semi trucks involved in the wreck.

The video was posted along with a message that read:

Scary moment of pileup in Wyoming caught on live feed

No details sent with, just that it was team drivers in a Wyoming pileup..no word on how the driver is doing yet..anyone know them? Turn Volume up

The accident happens at about the 9:02 second mark on the video. It appears to be two people in the truck. After the accident, both men can be heard conversing with each other, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this point.