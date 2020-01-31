The Wyoming Highway Patrol is working a pileup involving some 20 or more vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

Multiple injuries were reported, but the number of people hurt and the severity of their injuries was unclear, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck told K2 Radio News in a phone interview Friday.

The crash occurred at roughly 7:40 a.m. near milepost 331. Multiple commercial trucks and passenger vehicles were involved, Beck said.

Those who were injured were taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie for medical treatment. The uninjured were bussed to a staging area at the Albany County Fairgrounds, Beck said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and all lanes of I-80 remain shut down, with the closure expected to continue into Friday evening.

The estimated reopening time, as of 8 a.m. Friday, was between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.