Watch Grizzly 610 and Cubs Play in a Grand Teton NP Snow Bank

Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy playing in what's left of the Wyoming snow. A new video shows Grizzly 610 and her cubs playing in a snow pile in Grand Teton National Park a few days ago.

We've documented the world famous Grizzly 399 and her cubs including a recent visit she made to a remote Wyoming tiny house. She's not the only famous bear in Wyoming though as Grizzly 610 is also well-known due to how visible she and her cubs tend to be in Grand Teton National Park.

Numerous national websites including Yahoo got wind of the fact that a driver through Grand Teton National Park had captured these grizzlies at play. Never underestimate a bear cub's ability to create fun out of just about anything.

While you wouldn't want to be on the wrong side of these grizzly's attention, it's amazing to see new video of them living (and having fun) in the Wyoming wild.

