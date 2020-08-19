WATCH: Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Department’s Patriotic Push Up Challenge

You may have seen many social media push up challenges, but we guarantee, you've never seen one as patriotic as this one.

Casper native, Dood T Jaussaud, of the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department, posted the most daring an original version of the online challenge yet to his Facebook page. The video shows the building of the scaffolding and the raising of Jaussaud high into sky as he executes his 25 push ups. Along with the video, he posted a message that read:

Day 6 of the #25pushupchallenge.

I was nominated by: Sgt. Amanda Cornwell

I’m doing 25 push-ups for 25 days to help raise awareness for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in our first responders who see things and live with things that often drive them to commit suicide. To Law Enforcement, Military, EMS and all others battling, I see you, and I support you!

My nominee: Casper Police Department

The rules are simple:

*Once you are nominated your 25 days starts the following day.

*Everyday you record yourself doing 25 push-ups even if you have to drop to your knees to get 25

*Every day you must nominate a different person.

Let's reach as many people as possible. Let's hope by doing this we can build awareness for anyone, you are not alone and we are here for you.

Don't be afraid to speak out!!!

#SUICIDEAWARENESS

*Having trouble viewing the video, click here*

Officially, National Suicide Awareness Month begins September 1st for 2020, but these challenges and the ensuing videos are a great way to spread the word about problem that is gripping the entire national, but is a very big issue specifically in the Cowboy State. We have the highest suicide rate per capita and hopefully these videos will help to lower this by putting the topic at the forefront of the population's mind.

Just last week, Wyoming's first local suicide hotline opened in Casper.

Big props to Dood and the entire Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department for participating in the push up challenge and sharing it with the world.