WATCH: If You Like Spicy, You’ll Love ‘Chicken From Hell’

Cooking has always been one of my passions. I thought I was pretty good cook before. The internet has made me even better. I'm forever finding new and inventive ways to make regular dishes even better, especially when it comes to making things from scratch.

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite cooking channels is Men With The Pot. It's just two Polish gentlemen that cook outside. Other than their trusty super knife and a couple of pots and pans, they're very minimalistic, at least as far as utensils goes. Their recipes however are just bursting with flavor.

I am a fan of spicy foods, so when I saw this recipe video for "chicken from hell", I couldn't wait to click on it. After trying this tasty chicken recipe for myself, I can tell you, it's sure to be hit... if you can take the heat.