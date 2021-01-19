The long awaited television miniseries about Hip-Hop's first platinum selling female act, Salt-N-Pepa, airs this Saturday (January 23rd, 2021) at 7:00 pm, on Lifetime.

The movie will show the group's, (which included Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper) formation and rise to fame.

The official Lifetime description of the movie states:

Salt-N-Pepa details the journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip hop, after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact as one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and being unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. The movie follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy award – paving the way for all female rappers to follow.

If it weren't for the likes of Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte opening the doors for female emcees, we wouldn't have Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion today.

As an avid Hip-Hop fan myself, I grew up listening to Salt-N-Pepa and watching their music videos. As a matter of fact, I taught myself how to dance to rap music watching their videos (see Push It video below). This biopic is a long time coming.

