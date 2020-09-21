WATCH: Video Shows ‘Twister’ on Wyoming’s Mullen Fire

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne on Sunday shared a video depicting "pretty interesting weather phenomena" near the Mullen Fire in Albany County.

Cory Nuhn, who shot the video, called it a "little twister on the Mullen Fire."

He added, "Pretty wild."

The National Weather Service says active fires can create interesting weather events. That includes the above video.

According to InciWeb, the Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of roughly 2 p.m. Monday, it's at 13,835 acres in size and is 2% contained.

Several areas around the fire have been evacuated, including the Keystone area.