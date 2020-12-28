Watch What Some Thought Was a Werewolf in Yellowstone Years Ago

When I see what the internet thinks really happens in Wyoming, I understand why we can't have nice things. A came across a video flashback that reminded me of the time when some believed a werewolf had been spotted in Yellowstone.

This was shared by Siddharth Gandhi Photography a few years ago. Keep in mind that much of the internet claimed this was proof of werewolves.

The photographer mentioned this was a black colored gray wolf caught on video in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone. Last time I checked, there were over 13,000 comments and over 10 million views.

I'm not trying to be a wolf snob, but this just in. Werewolves aren't real. History Channel has some neat background stories on werewolf legends. You'll notice that there's no mention of werewolves in Yellowstone National Park. Oh, and they're not real so there's that.