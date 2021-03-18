WATCH: Wyoming Ranchers Battling Spring Blizzard To Feed Cows

While we had plenty of warning about the Spring Blizzard that hit us last weekend and early this week, it didn't keep the record amounts of snow from causing problems.

Central and Southern Wyomingites were stuck in their homes for days, faced road closures, and struggled to dig their way out of their driveways.

Those of us that have livestock to care for know that this kind of storm offers an extra challenge to the already hard work of taking care of animals.

Especially if you happen to be calving right now.

I recently came across a TikTok account from a vet located outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming that shared an up-close look at the recent storm, and the problems it created for Wyoming ranchers.

In this first video, she showed how much snow fell over the course of the first night.

In this second video, she showed how much work went into getting hay to the cattle.

I can appreciate how happy she is to see the calves doing well, and it's impressive how they just bound through the snow after their mamas.

While the sun is finally out and the snow is begging to melt, we all know that the wet and mud can cause just as many problems for ranchers and their livestock as snow.

Hopefully, these videos will help put into perspective how hard our ranchers work to keep their animals safe and make the hardship of unplowed sidestreets a bit easier to bear.