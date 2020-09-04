The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for near-record-high temperatures in Casper and throughout Wyoming this weekend.

Then, on Monday, they could drop by 50 degrees, thanks to a cold front moving through.

The weather service is calling for temperatures as high as 96 degrees in Casper Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, it could get as cold as 46.

The weather service office in Cheyenne predicts a major cold front for southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

It could get as low as 27 in Rawlins by Tuesday morning, the weather service said.