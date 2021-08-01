Whataburger To Break Ground On Its First CO Location This Week

Okay, it's really happening. (*squeals of excitement*)

The first ever Whataburger location in Colorado Springs is slated to break ground later this week.

According to reports from KKTV and FOX21, Whataburger, along with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) plan to break ground on the first ever Whataburger in Colorado Springs this Wednesday (Aug. 4).

The news first erupted over social media back in March, when the Texas-based burger chain first announced that they'd be expanding into Colorado.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in Colorado Springs, and we’ve felt every bit of their hospitality. I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks said on Saturday (July 31) in regards to the news of breaking ground.

What's more? Tamminga says they plan to open the restaurant by the end of 2021.

“We can’t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our new friends in Colorado and look forward to opening our doors by year-end.”

The first Colorado Springs Whataburger will be located at 1310 Interquest Parkway in the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex.

“We are excited to welcome the very first Whataburger to Colorado as they join our InterQuest Marketplace community later in the year. For both loyal fans and first-time patrons, we know this ‘Texas Treasure’ will be a big hit with Colorado Springs residents,” said Chris Jenkins, CEO of Norwood Development.

The restaurant will reportedly bring about 100 jobs to the Colorado Springs community.

