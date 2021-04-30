Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Colorado Springs

The bears are alert, awake, hungry and looking for some grub after a winter of cozying up in their dens and resting. In fact some are so ready to get out and about, they're coming into town and looking for a snack.

According to KKTV News in Colorado Springs, a young bear was seen taking a stroll through the streets of Colorado Springs and eventually decided to get a birds eye view up in a tree.



Just for the record, if you ever see a bear whether it be in the wild or especially taking a walk down a neighborhood, it's best to just leave it alone. (If you've ever heard the saying "don't poke a bear" it's good advice and it's not just about physically poking a bear, which is REALLY a dumb idea. It also means don't mess with or try to get too close to a bear.)

If a bear gets spooked or feels threatened, it WILL charge you, and with bears being able to reach speeds of 25-30 mph...you WON'T outrun the thing.

According the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are things you should and sometimes more importantly what you should NOT do if you ever encounter a bear either in the wild or in your neighborhood.

