Which Of These High Tech Gadgets Is Wyoming Looking Forward To

2019 is going to be filled with so many new and fancy things a lot of which have already been put on display around the United States. I'm curious to know which of these high tech gadgets will we be seeing more than others around Wyoming?

Esquire recently put out a top ten list of new technology that will be arriving throughout 2019 and that doesn't mean these are the only items that we have to look forward to throughout the year but it gives us a good idea of what's to come. Out of the ten items on the list, I picked a few that really grabbed my attention as far as things I'd like to see throughout the cowboy state.

Top of that list is some mixed reality glasses. Yeah, I'm talking about glasses like what Tony Stark has in his Ironman suit. Not quite as high tech but still a cool gadget to get your hands on this year.

Next up on our list is something that I feel we could all use. Since we all eat and most enjoy a homecooked meal and ya know the Insta pot has become quite a nationwide sensation. You just wait until you take this Cook Processor Connect. It's like all you would ever need in a kitchen.

2019 is going to be a fun year with all of this new technology these were just a few that I found interesting but make sure to check out the full list at Esquire.