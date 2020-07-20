The wildfire that broke out seven miles south of Worland last week is almost completely contained, and fire managers do not expect the fire to grow in the next 24 hours.

The Neiber Fire has burned 17,545 acres of short grass and brush but is now 95% contained. Fire crews on Monday planned to hold and improve control lines to prevent fire spread and repair lines made during suppression efforts.

Difficult terrain combined with low relative humidities, high temperatures and windy conditions perfect for fire growth since the fire began Tuesday, but firefighters have seen considerable success in recent days.

Firefighting resources include two Type 2 initial attack hand crews, fourteen fire engines with crews, one bulldozer and two water tenders. Air resources were released Saturday, and other resources will be demobilized as containment approaches 100%.

Weather in the fire area is expected to cool slightly, but overall conditions will remain hot and dry. Elevated fire weather was predicted Monday for central and southern Wyoming, including the Bighorn Basin.

Fire traffic will remain active along Neiber Road and Nowater Road south to the Murphy Dome Oil Field.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.