Winter Storm Warning for Casper, 4-8 Inches of Snow Expected

Casper is expected to see heavy snow, with four to eight inches of total accumulation, from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

That's according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday morning. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

In the lower elevations of Natrona County, including Casper, winds could gust up to 40 mph.

Travel could become very difficult, and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Anyone who must travel during the storm should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app