Woman Crashed Through Bridge Construction in Mills

According to the Mills Police Department, last night they received a call around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident.

The reporting party said a truck drove into the bridge construction in Mills.

Mills Police Department PIO said the truck went nose first through the bridge and only the back end was visible.

The female driver was uninjured.

She was charged with equipment violation and disregarding a traffic device.

The police do not yet have a dollar figure from WYDOT for the damage done to the bridge, but the PIO said it was going to be "significant." One of the girders was completely bent.

The PIO said they will provide photos when possible.

K2Radio News will update this story as more details become available.