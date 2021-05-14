WYDOT Warns of REAL ID Phishing Scam

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning of a multi-state phishing scam targeting drivers regarding their licenses being REAL ID compliant.

According to a WYDOT Facebook post, scammers are sending people text messages directing them to a third-party website that asks for personal information.

"WYDOT will not and is not sending any text messages of that nature," the agency said. "If you get a text regarding this, do not click on the link and do not provide your personal information."

WYDOT encourages anyone with questions to contact their local Driver Services office.