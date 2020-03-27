Wyoming Coronavirus Total Reaches 70, First Case In Washakie County
Washakie County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 70.
The Washakie County patient was identified as a Worland resident who'd recently traveled out-of-state. They are currently hospitalized in Hot Springs County.
The newest total represents a jump of 13 cases in less than 24 hours.
So far, COVID-19 has been reported in the following counties, per the Wyoming Department of Health:
- Albany - 1
- Campbell - 1
- Carbon - 3
- Fremont - 17
- Goshen - 1
- Johnson - 4
- Laramie - 17
- Natrona - 8
- Park - 1
- Sheridan - 5
- Sweetwater:1
- Teton - 10
- Washakie - 1
