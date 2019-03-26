Wyoming Creatively Removed From State Map By Twitter User

The Cowboy State has long been the butt of internet jokes. There is already an entire Twitter account designed around the premise of Wyoming Isn't Real. Now a different user has taken it to the next level by posting a photo of the United States map... without Wyoming on it!

Twitter user Lil Blackout posted the following photo along with the message:

Thankful for all 49 states #wyomingisntreal

This is really starting to get out of hand. While it's just a simple joke to some, there actually appears to be people that honestly don't believe we Wyoming folk exist.