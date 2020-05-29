Wyoming Department of Health Announces 16th COVID-19 Death

Another Fremont Country resident, previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus, has died from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The older woman had been hospitalized and had certain health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe disease in connection with COVID-19.

This marked the 16th coronavirus-related death in the state. There have been 682 lab-confirmed cases, 209 probable cases, and 642 recovered cases reported so far.

Wyoming residents should follow Wyoming Department of Health recommendations to help avoid becoming ill and to help avoid spreading COVID-19 in their communities.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms.

Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Wyoming Department of Health's website.

