Wyoming Grants 90-Day Grace Period For Expired Drivers Licenses

Wyoming residents whose drivers licenses expire between March 15 and June 1 will have a 90-day grace period to get them renewed.

The grace period is part of an executive order Governor Mark Gordon signed on Tuesday. The order also suspends non-commercial driving tests and continues commercial driving tests by appointment.

According to a news release, the intent of the order is to protect the public and state workforce by limiting interactions with state employees and at governmental offices.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Officials will reassess the situation on April 20 to determine if testing can resume, the order states.