Wyoming Gun Owners Will LOVE this Most Awesome Gun Safe Video

When you have a video you did about your gun safe go viral, you know you've done something right. I don't know any Wyoming gun owners that will not thoroughly enjoy what they're about to see.

This gem was first shared on Reddit about a week ago. Soon after, it was trending on Digg. Watch it and you'll understand why.

This guy's name is Randy and he sells safes. Liberty Safes. For around 40 seconds, he displays all the things you can put in your safe including drills, lunch and of course guns.

Randy's business is Liberty Safe of Chattanooga. I looked it up and found out that Randy runs a pawn shop, too.

Yes, this is a commercial, but you have to appreciate a guy that can have a good sense of humor when it comes to storing your firearms in a responsible manner. Well played, Randy.