Wyoming Has Broad Tastes In Coffee, Here Are The Top 40 Favorites

When you think about what the elixir of life is, most people would say good old water. If you've ever seen coffee drinkers on a day they didn't get their coffee, you may challenge that WATER is the elixir of life...but it really may be COFFEE.

How many times have you heard someone say that they're not functional until AFTER that first cup of coffee in the morning? It's not just one or two people, if you look at the number of coffee shops, restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, offices and homes that have a coffee maker, you soon realize that COFFEE is what makes the world go round.

Whether you do your grocery shopping at Albertson's, Ridley's, Smith's, Walmart or one of the other markets in town, you know that there is one full isle that is dedicated to coffee. Dark roast, light roast, medium roast, whole bean, espresso, decaf, latte, mocha, pods and other choices for your coffee fix. There's no doubt we love our coffee in the country.

Wyoming is surely a state that loves coffee, when we asked the question "what's your favorite coffee brand to make at home" we knew there would be a few different responses, but how about 40.

In our informal survey, there were 4 or 5 that stood out as being the favorite brands.

Some where honest and said they brand didn't matter to them...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Some are brand specific for a reason, like being passed down from the family or it's what you've always drank.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Some choose their coffee because of what a brand represents.

Facebook Facebook loading...

One thing for sure, people are very loyal to their brand and aren't shy letting their thoughts be known about others.

Facebook Facebook loading...

No matter how you like your coffee, enjoy every last sip and see what coffee's are favorites for Wyomingites. The list goes from least to most favorite.

Wyoming's 40 Favorite Coffees To Make At Home Wyomingites have quite the broad tastes in coffee.

[carbongallery id="613bd76efeb86d2a0e29f7de"]