Wyoming Now At 349 Positive Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths

As of Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting 324 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus an additional 124.

Of those, seven deaths related to the respiratory disease have been reported.

So far, 321 of Wyoming's coronavirus patients have recovered.

According to the state health department, Natrona County has had 39 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an additional 10 probable cases. Of those, 28 have recovered.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown per WDH:

Probable cases are shown in parenthesis. A probable cause is defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 14 (6)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 10 (6)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 66 (6)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 83 (37)

Lincoln: 6 (3)

Natrona: 39 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 10 (6)

Teton: 64 (31)

Uinta: 6 (1)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston