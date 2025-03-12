YouTube Travel Channel Lists Presumptuous ’10 Reasons Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming’

The audacity that some of these travel YouTube channels have when speaking about Wyoming is unbelievable.

A Youtube channel with the pompous name, Travel Facts and Hacks, recently released a video titled "10 Reasons Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming".

I'll begin by admitting that I did watch the entire video, just to see if I was justified in my judgement (see also: haterade). I 100% was.

If they did have a few points, they were easily obliterated by how wildly outdated and inaccurate the other reasons were, but I'll let you watch for yourself and come to your own conclusions.

Get our free mobile app

If you don't have the patience of saint and couldn't make it through the entire ten minute video, allow me to summarize it for you.

Here are their ten reason why nobody wants to live here:

The winters are absolutely brutal The wind never stops blowing No big cities at all The job market is pretty bad Isolation and lack of entertainment Terrible healthcare access The cost of living is surprisingly high Dangerous wildlife is everywhere Horrible internet and cell service Wyoming is politically and socially isolated

So many of those are downright false, particularly 1, 4, 7 and 9.

The winters aren't the best, but they compared them to the midwest, saying they are worse. Having grown up in Michigan, being surrounded by the Great Lakes, yes, we get more snow, but it is nowhere near as cold as it is in most (if not all), of the middle western states. If you don't believe me, ask anyone from Detroit or Chicago.

The job market is leaps and bounds ahead of a lot of the country. I personally had multiple friends, again from Michigan, that couldn't have pointed Wyoming out on a map, that moved here due to job fares offering better wages AND the lower cost of living overall.

Which brings us to internet and cell services. Maybe a decade ago that was true, but with major cell phone providers like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T being readily available, not to mention the locally owned providers, there are fewer dead zones around the entire state, even in the scarcely populated areas. Pretty much the same goes for internet providers. It seems like every six months there is a new option for internet.

Overall, this was just a bad, click-baiting video. Not only was the info mostly incorrect, but it kind of paints Wyoming in a bad light. That's good though. For the most part, we like the Cowboy State just the way it is and we don't mind keeping our little slice of heaven a secret.

These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke