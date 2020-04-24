Wyoming Receives $32.5 Million From U.S. Department of Education

Wyoming schools will receive $32.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education in coronavirus relief funding.

The allocation comes from $13.2 billion budgeted federally to elementary and secondary schools.

School officials say the funds will provide Wyoming's schools with emergency relief funding to "address the impact that COVID-19 has had on schools across the state. Funding was allocated proportionately to funds Wyoming received from the federal government for the 2019 fiscal year.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the state is grateful for the funding.

"Wyoming education should not go 'back to normal,'" Balow said in a news release, adding that schools will use the funds to become "more nimble and safer."

Wyoming's schools are closed through at least April 30th.