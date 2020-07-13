Wyoming Reports 61 New Virus Cases Over Weekend

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1506.

There are also 356 probable cases, according to the state health department's website.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged at 21. So far, 1,096 have recovered.

Last week, a spokesperson for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said he does not plan to increase virus restrictions unless the state sees a drastic spike in cases.

Wyoming's neighbor to the north, Montana, is considering reinstating some closure measures after seeing dramatic spikes in daily case reports.

"It's worth noting that Montana has reported back-to-back days with record numbers of new cases (96 Thursday, 127 Friday), while Wyoming's number of new cases has remained relatively stable, averaging 25 lab-confirmed cases per day over the past two weeks," Gordon's communications director, Michael Pearlman said.

Wyoming's current restrictions are set to expire later this week.