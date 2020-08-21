Wyoming Reports Three More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health said Friday.

The new deaths bring the state's overall death toll to 37.

Two of those who died were older men -- one from Laramie County and one from Carbon County -- and the third was an older woman from Sublette County.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the Laramie County man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

The other two died in long-term care facilities in Florida and Utah earlier this month, where they were exposed to the virus.

"Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence," said Deti.

"Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states," she added.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 2,994 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 530 probable cases reported.

