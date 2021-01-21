Yellowstone Flashback: That Fun Time a Grizzly “Attacked” a Car

It's not hard to accidentally get up close and personal with wildlife in Yellowstone. One family learned that the hard way a few years ago when they had a grizzly bear get very friendly with their car.

As I recall, this incident happened back in 2015. The backstory is the family had been eating beef jerky. If you know bears and their affinity for all things food, you know this activity will get their attention. It did big time.

The person who captured that video shared some details:

This grizzly bear was really hoping to have lunch with my friend David Peters, his wife Valerie, their niece Sage, and my daughter Elise *in* their car...or maybe it was just interested in that open bag of beef jerky. This was filmed by Valerie Peters, just outside Yellowstone National Park, June 19, 2015

One of the girls in the car is named Elise. After this video was originally shared, there was some misreporting that the family was trying to feed the bear when this happened. That's not true and led to little Elise doing a video update with her version of the story.

In the past 5 1/2 years, the original grizzly video has been viewed over 5,000,000 times. That makes it one of the more famous Yellowstone flashbacks we've had in recent memory.

If you have food and you're near bears in Yellowstone country, this type of encounter is always a possibility.

