Yellowstone Garage Seeking Feedback For 2020 ‘Rock The Block’ Events

The Yellowstone Garage Bar is looking for the public's input on how to move forward with their 2020 Rock The Block events during the pandemic.

Yesterday (May 27th, 2020), Governor Mark Gordon made an announcement stating Wyoming is permitting outdoor gatherings of 250 people, although indoor events are still limited to 25 people or fewer.

The official Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue Facebook page stated that they are currently postponing the event for a few weeks. They also posted the following photo with a message that read:

📣📣 We have decided to postpone Rock the Block for a few weeks.

We also would like feedback from our community regarding attending Rock The Block.

• Are you interested in coming?

• Will you be skipping it this year due to COVID-19?

• What are your thoughts?

Please comment below and let us know. We will update our FB page and Instagram with any new info. Please check our page regularly for updates.

So far, their Facebook post has over 130 comments and has been shared over 20 times.

The weekly Rock The Block events are very popular locally and generally attract residents in the hundreds.