Yellowstone Warns Elk Mating Season May Put Tourists In Danger

It's officially Elk Mating Season here in Wyoming.

For most of us, that means we are beginning to dream of hunter orange vests and hitting the high country for a bit of Elk hunting.

But, for Yellowstone National Park Elk Mating Seasons means one more way that tourists can find themselves in danger.

In a recent Tweet, the park warns:

WARNING: The elk rut has begun in Yellowstone National Park. Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time. You are responsible for your own safety.

It follows the warning with what seems to be a trail camera video of two MASSIVE bull elk battling it out.

How cool was that to watch?

Listening to their antlers clacking together really shows you the force that they use when fighting.

And if you're a hunter, I'm willing to bet that hearing their bugles got you more than a little fired up for the Fall hunting season.

Yellowstone Park is right to worry about its tourists during the Elk Mating Season.

Elk are wild animals and can be dangerous at any time, but during mating season they are notoriously more aggressive.

Here are a few things to remember if you're near Elk this time of year.

Keep your distance.

If your presence is causing the Elk to move away, you're already too close.

Try and stay away from elk between the hours of 5 pm to 7 am.

If you see an Elk, stay in your vehicle and watch them safely from there.

Do not shine lights on the Elk to try and see them better.

Remember this is THEIR home, you're just visiting.

Do you have any video of Elk sparring or fighting?

